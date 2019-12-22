TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019

095 FPUS54 KSHV 220945

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

TXZ096-230330-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108-230330-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ109-230330-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ111-230330-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ110-230330-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ112-230330-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ126-230330-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ125-230330-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-230330-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ136-230330-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ137-230330-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ138-230330-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ151-230330-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ150-230330-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ149-230330-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ165-230330-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ152-230330-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ153-230330-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ166-230330-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ167-230330-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

LAZ001-002-230330-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

345 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

