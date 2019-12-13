TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019

_____

941 FPUS54 KSHV 130850

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

TXZ096-140315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-140315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ112-140315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ126-138-140315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ137-140315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ125-140315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ124-140315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ136-140315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-140315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ150-140315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ151-140315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ153-140315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ152-140315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ165-140315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ166-167-140315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

250 AM CST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather