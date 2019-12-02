TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 1, 2019

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

TXZ096-030315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ108-030315-

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ109-030315-

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ111-030315-

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ110-030315-

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ112-030315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ126-030315-

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ125-030315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ124-030315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ136-030315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ137-030315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ138-030315-

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ151-030315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ150-030315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ149-030315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ165-030315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ152-030315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ153-030315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ166-030315-

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ167-030315-

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

LAZ001-002-030315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

240 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

