TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019

_____

335 FPUS54 KSHV 250939

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

TXZ096-260315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy, showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-260315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ112-260315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and drizzle. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ124-260315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ125-260315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ136-260315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ137-260315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ126-138-260315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ151-260315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of drizzle. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ150-260315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ149-260315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Cloudy, windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph and gusty becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ153-260315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph and gusty becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ152-260315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ165-260315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ166-167-260315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain and

drizzle. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Cloudy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph and

gusty becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ017-018-260315-

Sabine-Natchitoches-

Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,

and Natchitoches

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight.

Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

LAZ010-011-260315-

De Soto-Red River-

Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,

Coushatta, and Martin

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of light rain and drizzle in the

evening, then a chance of light rain and drizzle after midnight.

Cloudy. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

LAZ001-002-260315-

Caddo-Bossier-

Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City

339 AM CST Mon Nov 25 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain

and drizzle. Temperatures nearly steady in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather