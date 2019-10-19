TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast
TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
Red River-
Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through mid
morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,
Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers through mid morning.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Miller-Bowie-Cass-
Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,
Hughes Springs, and Queen City
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Patchy drizzle through
mid morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lafayette-Columbia-
Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle through mid morning, then mostly cloudy in the
late morning. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wood-
Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers through mid morning.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Clear in the evening...then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Upshur-
Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows around
60. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Smith-
Including the city of Tyler
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...A 20 percent chance of showers through mid morning.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly clear. Lows around
60. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Gregg-
Including the city of Longview
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts becoming north
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Marion-Harrison-
Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle through mid morning, then mostly cloudy in the
late morning. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with higher gusts becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
Panola-
Including the city of Carthage
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. Mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle through mid morning, then mostly cloudy in the
late morning. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with higher gusts becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Rusk-
Including the city of Henderson
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming west up to 5 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Cherokee-
Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog through mid morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 30 mph becoming
north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Shelby-
Including the city of Center
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Patchy drizzle
through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
higher gusts becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Nacogdoches-
Including the city of Nacogdoches
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Patchy drizzle
through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with higher gusts becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Angelina-
Including the city of Lufkin
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Patchy drizzle
through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
San Augustine-Sabine-
Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
and variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Patchy drizzle
through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph with higher gusts
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sabine-Natchitoches-
Including the cities of Many, Zwolle, Pleasant Hill,
and Natchitoches
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Patchy drizzle
through mid morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph with gusts to near
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
De Soto-Red River-
Including the cities of Mansfield, Stonewall, Logansport,
Coushatta, and Martin
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Patchy drizzle
through mid morning. Slight chance of showers in the late morning
and afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Caddo-Bossier-
Including the cities of Shreveport and Bossier City
336 AM CDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle after
midnight. Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog through mid morning. Cloudy with patchy
drizzle through mid morning, then cloudy in the late morning.
Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to near 30 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
