TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast

TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019

108 FPUS54 KSHV 020833

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

TXZ096-030315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108>111-030315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ112-030315-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ126-138-030315-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ137-030315-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ125-030315-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ124-030315-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ136-030315-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-030315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ150-030315-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ151-030315-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ153-030315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ152-030315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ165-030315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ166-167-030315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

333 AM CDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

