TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

TXZ096-130315-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ108>111-130315-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

ARZ070-TXZ097-112-130315-

Miller-Bowie-Cass-

Including the cities of Texarkana, Atlanta, Linden,

Hughes Springs, and Queen City

329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

10 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

ARZ071-072-130315-

Lafayette-Columbia-

Including the cities of Stamps, Lewisville, Bradley, and Magnolia

329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 109 to 112 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ149-130315-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ153-130315-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 105.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ152-130315-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ165-130315-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 mph becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ166-167-130315-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

329 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 106.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 109.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

