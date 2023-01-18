TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 17, 2023

752 FPUS54 KSJT 181001

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

TXZ127-190115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ072-190115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ140-190115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ054-190115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

25 to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ169-190115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ154-190115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ098-190115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to around 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ099-190115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ049-190115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ113-190115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ114-190115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ128-190115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ064-190115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy,

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ065-190115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ066-190115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ139-190115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ071-190115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, breezy,

cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ073-190115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ155-190115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows around 40.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-190115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ077-190115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy, cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ168-190115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper

50s.

$$

TXZ170-190115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-190115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

401 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

