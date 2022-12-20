TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 19, 2022

_____

471 FPUS54 KSJT 201000

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

TXZ127-210100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ072-210100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ140-210100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ054-210100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ169-210100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and brisk, cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ154-210100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs around 40.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ098-210100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows in

the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the mid

20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk, colder with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ099-210100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the mid

20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ049-210100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the mid

20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk, colder with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ113-210100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the mid

20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ114-210100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the upper

20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ128-210100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ064-210100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ065-210100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ066-210100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ139-210100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ071-210100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ073-210100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ155-210100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ076-210100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs around 50. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and brisk, cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ077-210100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny, cooler with highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ168-210100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and brisk, cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ170-210100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and brisk, cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ078-210100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

400 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear and brisk, cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather