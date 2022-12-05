TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 4, 2022

_____

099 FPUS54 KSJT 050952

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

TXZ127-052200-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ072-052200-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ140-052200-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ054-052200-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ169-052200-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-052200-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ098-052200-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-052200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ049-052200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ113-052200-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ114-052200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-052200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ064-052200-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ065-052200-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066-052200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-052200-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-052200-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ073-052200-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ155-052200-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-052200-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ077-052200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168-052200-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ170-052200-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-052200-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

352 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather