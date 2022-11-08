TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

720 FPUS54 KSJT 082203

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

TXZ127-082315-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ072-082315-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ140-082315-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 60.

TXZ054-082315-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ169-082315-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ154-082315-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

TXZ098-082315-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ099-082315-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ049-082315-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ113-082315-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ114-082315-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ128-082315-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ064-082315-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ065-082315-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ066-082315-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ139-082315-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ071-082315-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ073-082315-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ155-082315-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

TXZ076-082315-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ077-082315-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

TXZ168-082315-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ170-082315-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

TXZ078-082315-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

403 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

