TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022

_____

360 FPUS54 KSJT 230819

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

TXZ127-232030-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-232030-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ140-232030-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny

with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ054-232030-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-232030-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-232030-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ098-232030-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-232030-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-232030-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ113-232030-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-232030-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-232030-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-232030-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ065-232030-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ066-232030-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ139-232030-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-232030-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ073-232030-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-232030-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ076-232030-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ077-232030-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ168-232030-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ170-232030-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid

with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-232030-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

319 AM CDT Sun Oct 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather