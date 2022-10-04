TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

314 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

