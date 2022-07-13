TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

TXZ127-132030-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ072-132030-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ140-132030-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ054-132030-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ169-132030-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-132030-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ098-132030-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ099-132030-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ049-132030-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows

in the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ113-132030-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ114-132030-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ128-132030-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ064-132030-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ065-132030-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ066-132030-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ139-132030-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ071-132030-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-132030-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ155-132030-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ076-132030-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ077-132030-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-132030-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ170-132030-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ078-132030-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

325 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

