Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

TXZ127-212100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ072-212100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ140-212100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and

much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ054-212100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 80.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ169-212100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-212100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and

much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-212100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ099-212100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ049-212100-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-212100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ114-212100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ128-212100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ064-212100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ065-212100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ066-212100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ139-212100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ071-212100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ073-212100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ155-212100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-212100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ077-212100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ168-212100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-212100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-212100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

355 AM CDT Sat May 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

