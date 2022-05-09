TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 8, 2022

_____

593 FPUS54 KSJT 090820

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

TXZ127-092115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and more humid with highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-092115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ140-092115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-092115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ169-092115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-092115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ098-092115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ099-092115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-092115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ113-092115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ114-092115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ128-092115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-092115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ065-092115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ066-092115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ139-092115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ071-092115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073-092115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ155-092115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-092115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-092115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168-092115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ170-092115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ078-092115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

320 AM CDT Mon May 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather