333 FPUS54 KSJT 280851

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

TXZ127-282130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

TXZ072-282130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ140-282130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ054-282130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ169-282130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-282130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-282130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ099-282130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ049-282130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy,

warmer with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ113-282130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ114-282130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Less humid with lows around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ128-282130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ064-282130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ065-282130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ066-282130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ139-282130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ071-282130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ073-282130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-282130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-282130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-282130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-282130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-282130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-282130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

351 AM CDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

