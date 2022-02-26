TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 25, 2022 _____ 673 FPUS54 KSJT 260915 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 TXZ127-262215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain early in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ072-262215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain early in the morning. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ140-262215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Slight chance of rain late in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ054-262215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ169-262215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ154-262215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ098-262215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ099-262215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain late in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ049-262215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ113-262215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ114-262215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Slight chance of rain late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ128-262215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Slight chance of rain late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ064-262215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ065-262215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ066-262215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain early in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ139-262215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Slight chance of rain late in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ071-262215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ073-262215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Slight chance of rain late in the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ155-262215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Chance of rain late in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ076-262215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 45 to 51. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ077-262215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain early in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ168-262215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ170-262215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ078-262215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 315 AM CST Sat Feb 26 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain early in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. $$