TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 29, 2021

881 FPUS54 KSJT 300945

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

TXZ127-302215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-302215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-302215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-302215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ169-302215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-302215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ098-302215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ099-302215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-302215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-302215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-302215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-302215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-302215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-302215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-302215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-302215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ071-302215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073-302215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-302215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-302215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-302215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168-302215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ170-302215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-302215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

345 AM CST Tue Nov 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

