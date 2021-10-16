TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

_____

865 FPUS54 KSJT 162034

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

TXZ127-170915-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ072-170915-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ140-170915-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ054-170915-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ169-170915-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ154-170915-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ098-170915-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ099-170915-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ049-170915-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ113-170915-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ114-170915-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ128-170915-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ064-170915-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ065-170915-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ066-170915-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ139-170915-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ071-170915-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ073-170915-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ155-170915-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ076-170915-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ077-170915-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ168-170915-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ170-170915-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ078-170915-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather