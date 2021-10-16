TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ 865 FPUS54 KSJT 162034 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 TXZ127-170915- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ072-170915- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ140-170915- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ054-170915- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ169-170915- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ154-170915- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ098-170915- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ099-170915- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ049-170915- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ113-170915- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ114-170915- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ128-170915- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ064-170915- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ065-170915- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ066-170915- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ139-170915- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ071-170915- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ073-170915- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ155-170915- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ076-170915- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ077-170915- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ168-170915- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ170-170915- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ078-170915- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 334 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$