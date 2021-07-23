TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 22, 2021

235 FPUS54 KSJT 230834

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

TXZ127-232130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ072-232130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ140-232130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-232130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ169-232130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154-232130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-232130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ099-232130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ049-232130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-232130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-232130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-232130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ064-232130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ065-232130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ066-232130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ139-232130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-232130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ073-232130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ155-232130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-232130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ077-232130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ168-232130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170-232130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-232130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

334 AM CDT Fri Jul 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

