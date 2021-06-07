TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

206 FPUS54 KSJT 070800

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

TXZ127-072200-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 241 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ072-072200-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-072200-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ054-072200-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs 89 to 95. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ169-072200-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ154-072200-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ098-072200-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 241 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ099-072200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 241 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late

in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ049-072200-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-072200-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 241 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ114-072200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 241 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ128-072200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 241 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak, then thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Chance

of thunderstorms late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-072200-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ065-072200-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-072200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ139-072200-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ071-072200-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak, then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-072200-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ155-072200-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ076-072200-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny

early in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-072200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ168-072200-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ170-072200-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ078-072200-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

300 AM CDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

before daybreak, then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

