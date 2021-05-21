TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

TXZ127-212115-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ072-212115-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ140-212115-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ054-212115-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ169-212115-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ154-212115-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ098-212115-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ099-212115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ049-212115-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ113-212115-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ114-212115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ128-212115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ064-212115-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ065-212115-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ066-212115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ139-212115-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ071-212115-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

TXZ073-212115-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ155-212115-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ076-212115-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

TXZ077-212115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ168-212115-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ170-212115-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ078-212115-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

358 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

