TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 4, 2021 _____ 361 FPUS54 KSJT 050859 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 TXZ127-052115- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ072-052115- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ140-052115- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ054-052115- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ169-052115- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ154-052115- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ098-052115- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ099-052115- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ049-052115- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ113-052115- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ114-052115- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ128-052115- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ064-052115- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ065-052115- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ066-052115- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ139-052115- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ071-052115- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ073-052115- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ155-052115- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ076-052115- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ077-052115- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ168-052115- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ170-052115- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ078-052115- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 359 AM CDT Mon Apr 5 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. 