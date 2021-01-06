TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

326 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

