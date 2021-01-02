TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

TXZ127-021030-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ072-021030-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ140-021030-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ054-021030-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ169-021030-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ154-021030-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ098-021030-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ099-021030-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ049-021030-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ113-021030-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ114-021030-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ128-021030-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ064-021030-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ065-021030-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ066-021030-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ139-021030-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ071-021030-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ073-021030-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ155-021030-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ076-021030-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ077-021030-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ168-021030-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ170-021030-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ078-021030-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

320 AM CST Sat Jan 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

