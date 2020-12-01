TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

_____

403 FPUS54 KSJT 011030

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

TXZ127-012215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ072-012215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ140-012215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ054-012215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ169-012215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ154-012215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-012215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-012215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ049-012215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ113-012215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ114-012215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ128-012215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ064-012215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ065-012215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066-012215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-012215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-012215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ073-012215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ155-012215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ076-012215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ077-012215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ168-012215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ170-012215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ078-012215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

430 AM CST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather