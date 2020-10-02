TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020

766 FPUS54 KSJT 020824

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

TXZ127-022130-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ072-022130-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ140-022130-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ054-022130-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ169-022130-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ154-022130-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ098-022130-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ099-022130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ049-022130-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ113-022130-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ114-022130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ128-022130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ064-022130-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-022130-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-022130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ139-022130-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ071-022130-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ073-022130-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ155-022130-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ076-022130-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-022130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-022130-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ170-022130-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ078-022130-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

324 AM CDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

