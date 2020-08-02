TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

TXZ127-022145-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-022145-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ140-022145-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ054-022145-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ169-022145-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-022145-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ098-022145-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ099-022145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ049-022145-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ113-022145-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ114-022145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ128-022145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ064-022145-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

TXZ065-022145-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ066-022145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ139-022145-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ071-022145-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ073-022145-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ155-022145-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ076-022145-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ077-022145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ168-022145-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ170-022145-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ078-022145-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

337 AM CDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

