TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 25, 2020
115 FPUS54 KSJT 260919
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
TXZ127-261030-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ072-261030-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ140-261030-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-261030-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ169-261030-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ154-261030-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ098-261030-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ099-261030-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ049-261030-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ113-261030-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-261030-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ128-261030-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ064-261030-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 70. South winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ065-261030-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ066-261030-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly
cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-261030-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-261030-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ073-261030-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ155-261030-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ076-261030-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ077-261030-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ168-261030-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then
a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ170-261030-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ078-261030-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
419 AM CDT Sun Jul 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
