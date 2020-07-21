TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
TXZ127-212200-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ072-212200-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ140-212200-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ054-212200-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ169-212200-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ154-212200-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ098-212200-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ099-212200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ049-212200-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ113-212200-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ114-212200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ128-212200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ064-212200-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ065-212200-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ066-212200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ139-212200-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ071-212200-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ073-212200-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ155-212200-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ076-212200-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ077-212200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ168-212200-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ170-212200-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ078-212200-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
239 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
