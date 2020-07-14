TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020
_____
866 FPUS54 KSJT 140823
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
TXZ127-142115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ072-142115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ140-142115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ054-142115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ169-142115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ154-142115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ098-142115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ099-142115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ049-142115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ113-142115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ114-142115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ128-142115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ064-142115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ065-142115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ066-142115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ139-142115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ071-142115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ073-142115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ155-142115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ076-142115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ077-142115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ168-142115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ170-142115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ078-142115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
323 AM CDT Tue Jul 14 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather