TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

TXZ127-042115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-042115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ140-042115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-042115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ169-042115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-042115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ098-042115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ099-042115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ049-042115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ113-042115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ114-042115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-042115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ064-042115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ065-042115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ066-042115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ139-042115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-042115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

TXZ073-042115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ155-042115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ076-042115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ077-042115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ168-042115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ170-042115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ078-042115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

320 AM CDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

