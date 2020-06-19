TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early
in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly
cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly
cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early
in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph early in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
