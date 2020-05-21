TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020
_____
640 FPUS54 KSJT 210803
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
TXZ127-212200-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-212200-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ140-212200-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-212200-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ169-212200-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly
cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-212200-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-212200-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ099-212200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-212200-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ113-212200-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly
cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ114-212200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-212200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-212200-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ065-212200-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ066-212200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ139-212200-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-212200-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ073-212200-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-212200-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-212200-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ077-212200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ168-212200-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly
cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-212200-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-212200-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
303 AM CDT Thu May 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly
cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather