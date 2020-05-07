TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
TXZ127-072130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting
to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ072-072130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph early in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ140-072130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ054-072130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting
to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds
20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ169-072130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ154-072130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ098-072130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 60.
South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ099-072130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ049-072130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting
to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ113-072130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ114-072130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ128-072130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west
15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ064-072130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 25 to 30 mph shifting
to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ065-072130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph
shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ066-072130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the
west 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ139-072130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ071-072130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph early in the
morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ073-072130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ155-072130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ076-072130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 30 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.
Gusts up to 55 mph early in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ077-072130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ168-072130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ170-072130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ078-072130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
332 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
