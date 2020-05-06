TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
TXZ127-062115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Windy. Lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the
west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ072-062115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ140-062115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ054-062115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Windy. Lows around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the
west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ169-062115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ154-062115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ098-062115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ099-062115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the
northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ049-062115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the
northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ113-062115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the west
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ114-062115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the west
10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ128-062115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ064-062115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ065-062115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ066-062115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ139-062115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ071-062115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. South
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ073-062115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ155-062115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ076-062115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around
90. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ077-062115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ168-062115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to
the northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ170-062115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
20 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ078-062115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
241 AM CDT Wed May 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
