TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020
899 FPUS54 KSJT 140831
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
TXZ127-142115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ072-142115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ140-142115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ054-142115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ169-142115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ154-142115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ098-142115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south
around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ099-142115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ049-142115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ113-142115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ114-142115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ128-142115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ064-142115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ065-142115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ066-142115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ139-142115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ071-142115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ073-142115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ155-142115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ076-142115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ077-142115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ168-142115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ170-142115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ078-142115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
