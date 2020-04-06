TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020
_____
546 FPUS54 KSJT 060838
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
TXZ127-062115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ072-062115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ140-062115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ054-062115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ169-062115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ154-062115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ098-062115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ099-062115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ049-062115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ113-062115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ114-062115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ128-062115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ064-062115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ065-062115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ066-062115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ139-062115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ071-062115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ073-062115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ155-062115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ076-062115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ077-062115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ168-062115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ170-062115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ078-062115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
338 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather