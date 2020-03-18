TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
_____
182 FPUS54 KSJT 180753
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
TXZ127-182115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ072-182115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ140-182115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ054-182115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ169-182115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ154-182115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ098-182115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ099-182115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ049-182115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ113-182115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ114-182115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Much colder. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ128-182115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Much colder. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ064-182115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ065-182115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ066-182115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to
15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ139-182115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ071-182115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ073-182115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ155-182115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ076-182115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ077-182115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ168-182115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ170-182115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ078-182115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
253 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
