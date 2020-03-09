TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ072-092115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ140-092115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ054-092115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ169-092115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ154-092115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ098-092115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ099-092115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ049-092115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ113-092115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
TXZ114-092115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ128-092115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ064-092115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ065-092115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ066-092115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ139-092115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ071-092115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
TXZ073-092115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ155-092115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ076-092115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
TXZ077-092115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ168-092115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ170-092115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
TXZ078-092115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
302 AM CDT Mon Mar 9 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
