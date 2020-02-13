TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

TXZ127

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ072

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ140

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ054

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ098

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ099

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ049

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ113

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ114

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ128

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ064

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ065

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ066

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ071

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and light freezing rain after midnight. Colder.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ073

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ139

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ154

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ155

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming sunny late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ076

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ077

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ078

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ168

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ169

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ170

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

