Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

TXZ127-022215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-022215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-022215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Much colder.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-022215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ098-022215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ099-022215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ049-022215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ113-022215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ114-022215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late evening and

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ128-022215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-022215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-022215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-022215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-022215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-022215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-022215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-022215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-022215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-022215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ077-022215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-022215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-022215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-022215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Much colder. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ170-022215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

257 AM CST Sun Feb 2 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Much colder. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

