TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 23, 2020

_____

034 FPUS54 KSJT 241024

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

TXZ127-242315-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-242315-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-242315-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-242315-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-242315-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-242315-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-242315-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-242315-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-242315-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-242315-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-242315-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-242315-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-242315-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-242315-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-242315-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-242315-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-242315-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-242315-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-242315-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-242315-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-242315-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-242315-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-242315-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-242315-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

424 AM CST Fri Jan 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather