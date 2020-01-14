TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

TXZ127

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Areas of drizzle early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ072

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ140

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ054

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ098

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ099

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10

to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ049

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ113

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

TXZ114

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Areas of drizzle early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ128

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ064

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ065

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ066

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ071

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ073

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ139

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs

around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ154

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ155

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ076

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of

drizzle in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ077

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ078

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ168

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ169

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ170

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

400 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

