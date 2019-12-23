TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
333 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019
TXZ127-232215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ072-232215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
50. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ140-232215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
TXZ054-232215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ098-232215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ099-232215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
TXZ049-232215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ113-232215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ114-232215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ128-232215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
TXZ064-232215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ065-232215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ066-232215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ071-232215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ073-232215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
50. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ139-232215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ154-232215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around
50. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
TXZ155-232215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds up to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
TXZ076-232215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ077-232215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ078-232215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ168-232215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ169-232215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ170-232215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up
to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
