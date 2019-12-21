TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
331 AM CST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 60. North winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
