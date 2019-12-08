TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
TXZ127-081100-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much colder. Lows around
30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much colder.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ072-081100-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ140-081100-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ054-081100-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much colder. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ098-081100-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Much colder. Lows
around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ099-081100-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ049-081100-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much colder. Lows around
30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ113-081100-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much colder. Lows around
30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ114-081100-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ128-081100-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Much colder. Lows around
30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much colder.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ064-081100-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ065-081100-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ066-081100-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ071-081100-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ073-081100-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ139-081100-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much colder. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ154-081100-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ155-081100-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ076-081100-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 74. West
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ077-081100-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ078-081100-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ168-081100-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much colder. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ169-081100-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ170-081100-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
358 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
