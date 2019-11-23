TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

TXZ127-232215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-232215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-232215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-232215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-232215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-232215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-232215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-232215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-232215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-232215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-232215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-232215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

60. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-232215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-232215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-232215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-232215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-232215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-232215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-232215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-232215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-232215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-232215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-232215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-232215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

329 AM CST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

