TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

TXZ127-212230-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ072-212230-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then isolated sprinkles late in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

TXZ140-212230-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ054-212230-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ098-212230-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ099-212230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ049-212230-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ113-212230-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ114-212230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ128-212230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ064-212230-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then isolated sprinkles late in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ065-212230-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ066-212230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ071-212230-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

sprinkles early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ073-212230-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ139-212230-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ154-212230-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ155-212230-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ076-212230-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ077-212230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

sprinkles early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ078-212230-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Isolated

sprinkles early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ168-212230-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then isolated sprinkles late in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ169-212230-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then isolated sprinkles late in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ170-212230-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

313 AM CST Thu Nov 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then isolated sprinkles late

in the morning. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

